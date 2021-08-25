If you are a parent worried about whether the school bus will be picking up your student this year, don’t be — although your bus driver just might be the vice president of the bus company.
A nationwide hiring crunch for drivers has left transportation concerns and school districts large and small scrambling to fill the driver’s seat in those iconic yellow buses with the opening of school just days away. And the local area has not been spared.
“It’s very difficult to hire a driver right now,” according to Tim Holmes, vice president of W.T. Holmes Transportation in Norfolk.
He says he’s not sure why that’s true, adding that “normally, people enjoy the job,” especially moms and retirees interested in picking up some extra cash.
Some potential drivers may be scared off by the coronavirus, he says, even though riders and drivers must be masked under federal regulations.
Normally at this time of year, Holmes has 180 drivers and while most of his regulars have come back, Holmes could use about 15 more recruits. Still, he says, Holmes buses, which service North Attleboro, King Philip Regional schools, elementary schools the towns of Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk, as well as Tri-County Regional Vocational High, will roll on schedule. Even his office staff, and he himself, may pitch in. They all are licensed.
At the same time, Holmes says, he’s upping his advertising, including a large sign plastered on a school bus on Route 1 in Foxboro near Gillette Stadium.
Nationwide, the shortage of bus drivers is complicating the start of a school year already besieged by the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, contentious disagreement over masking requirements, and the challenge of catching up on educational ground lost as the pandemic raged last year.
The driver shortfall isn’t new, but a labor shortage across many sectors and the pandemic’s lingering effects have made it worse since about half the workforce was over 65 and more vulnerable to the virus, said Joanna McFarland, co-founder and CEO of the school ride-service company HopSkipDrive, which tracks school bus issues.
Her company conducted a survey in March that found nearly 80% of districts that responded were having trouble finding enough bus drivers. “It’s really at a breaking point,” McFarland said.
Foxboro Public Schools have their own bus fleet, rather than using an outside contractor. But officials there are seeing hiring issues, too.
“There’s definitely a shortage,” according to Kathy Merrigan, the district’s transportation assistant manager. “I think you’ll find that around surrounding towns.”
This week, Merrigan was looking to hire at least a couple of drivers who could fill in as substitutes in case one of her staff of some 27 regulars calls in sick. And she also needs drivers who can transport Warrior sports teams to away games in the afternoon while the others are on their regular routes taking students home.
Foxboro, unlike many contractors, does not pay by the hour but by the trip. Currently, it’s offering a rate $18.80 per high school or middle school run, $21.99 for elementary schoolers (because of the greater responsibility in transporting younger students) and $21.18 for other bus trips.
Patricia Cordeiro, head of human resources at Taunton-based H&L Bloom, says they’ve had to become “more aggressive” in their hiring strategy.
Bloom, which serves Attleboro, Norton and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, among others, is offering signing bonuses along with such benefits as 401k retirement plans, dental and vision coverage as well as training and a rate of $25.50 per hour.
Concerns about COVID-19 as well as extended jobless benefits may have played a part in the hiring crunch, she says. But so have day care costs. So Holmes is letting parents of young children take them along on runs, Cordeiro says.
As of this week, the company was about 30 drivers short but still looking better than a year ago at the height of the pandemic.
“I think we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Kids will get to school on time,” Cordeiro said.
In Seekonk, Transportation Director Frank Braga says the town’s contractor, Tremblay’s Bus Co. of New Bedford, is staffed to meet the school district’s needs.
“This is mostly because they have managed to retain the majority of their staff from the past several years,” Braga said in an email. “They have stated that recruiting new drivers has proven difficult at the moment, but it is not currently having a significant effect on their operations.”
Economic forces are also at play in the bus driver shortage nationally. Driving a school bus requires a commercial driver’s license, which can take weeks to obtain. And people who have them can often find higher-paying work that doesn’t require splitting the day for pickup and drop-off. Demand for commercial drivers is only increasing with the pandemic-related surge in online shopping, said McFarland with HopSkipDrive.
But working with kids driving a bus can be a rewarding profession, and the hours work well for stay-at-home parents or retirees seeking to supplement their income, contractors say.
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.