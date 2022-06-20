Coronavirus cases among students and staff have dropped for the fourth consecutive week in the area and statewide.
The number of cases among students in the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle dropped from 141 in the week ending June 8 to 61 in the week ending June 15, a decline of 81, or 57%.
The 61 cases amount to 0.2% of the 30,000 students in the 14 districts.
Among staff members, cases fell from 34 in the week ending June 8 to 23 in the week ending June 15, a decline of 32%.
The 23 cases represents 0.56% of the 4,065 staff members.
Of the 14 districts, six reported no student cases — Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, King Philip and Bristol County Agricultural High School.
Eight reported no staff cases: Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Seekonk, King Philip, Bristol County Agricultural High School and Norfolk County Agricultural High School.
Attleboro, which had the greatest number of student and staff cases in the week ending June 8, reduced its student cases from 28 to 12, but its staff cases went from five to seven.
Mansfield had the second greatest number of student cases and was tied with Attleboro for staff cases in the week ending June 8.
It reduced its number of student cases from 23 to 15 and staff cases from five to four.
Statewide the number of cases among students fell from 4,073 to 3,062, a drop of 23%.
The 3,062 cases among the 911,520 students statewide equaled 0.33%.
Among staff members the number of cases fell from 1,461 in the week ending June 8 to 1,154 in the week ending June 15, a drop of 21%.
The 1,154 cases among staff members statewide equaled 0.84% of the 136,349 staffers.