Attleboro schools recorded just two cases of coronavirus for the week ending May 21.
It was the lowest number since three were recorded for the week ending Sept. 11.
Both cases were students and both cases were contracted outside of school, according to the Attleboro district’s weekly report.
The district is on track to record the lowest number of cases for a month in 2021.
To date, just 19 have been recorded in May, 18 among students and one among the staff.
The lowest for the school year so far occurred in September when 13 cases were recorded. The second lowest was in October when 23 cases were recorded.
Both months reflected the ebbing number of cases during the summer months. After that, cases increased, reaching a high of 112 in December.
Area-wide, the number of cases in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle held steady at 20 for the week ending May 19, according to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Out of that number 18 cases were among students and two were among staff.
There were a total of 27 cases in each of the weeks ending May 5 and April 28.
Statewide the number of cases dropped dramatically from the week ending May 12.
For the week ending May 19, there were 377 cases among students which is down 195 cases, or 34 percent, from the 572 reported for the week ending May 12.
The number of cases among staff fell by 18, from 48 for the week ending May 12 to 30 for the week ending May 19.
In a little over a month the number or cases among students and staff members has fallen by 65 percent and 84 percent, respectively.
For the week ending April 14, there were 1,095 cases among students and 184 among staff.
For the week ending May 19, there were 718 fewer cases among students and 154 fewer cases among staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.