Coronavirus cases among students and staff members in The Sun Chronicle area schools continued to decline in the week ending Feb. 17.
It was the fifth consecutive week of falling numbers for students and the sixth consecutive week of falling numbers for staff members.
The total number of cases among students was 175, or 0.58%, of the 30,009 population in the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle.
The communities covered include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Norfolk, Wrentham, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
The total number of cases among staff members was 19, or 0.46%, of the 4,065 area staff members.
Student cases declined by 63, or 26%, from the 238 recorded in the week ending Feb. 10.
Staff cases fell by 12, or 39%, from the 31 recorded in the week ending Feb. 10.,
The most student cases recorded this year came in the week ending Jan. 12, which was the week the virus peaked everywhere.
That week there were 1,924 cases among the 30,009 students, which equaled 6.41%.
Since then, the number of weekly cases has fallen by 1,749, cases or 91%.
The most cases among staff members was recorded in the week ending Jan. 5.
That week there were 362 cases, or 9%, of the 4,065 staff members.
Since then, the number of weekly cases has declined by 343 or 95%.
Statewide, the number of student cases in the week ending Feb. 17 was 3,251, or 0.35%, of the 911,520 student population.
The number of staff members with cases of coronavirus statewide in the week ending Feb. 17 was 670, or 0.48%, of the 136,349 staff member population.
Just four of the 14 communities had more than 1% of their students with coronavirus.
Those were Norfolk at 1.16%, Plainville at 1.06%, Seekonk at 1.49% and Wrentham at 1.19%.
Just one community had more than 1% of its staff members out with coronavirus. That was Wrentham with 1.28% of its staffers out. That 1.28% equaled two staff members.
As far as raw numbers go, Seekonk had the most students out with 31 and Attleboro, a much bigger community, had the second greatest number at 29.
Attleboro also had the most staff members with coronavirus at four.
Plainville had the second greatest number at three.