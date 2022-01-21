Coronavirus cases in local school districts have plummeted, reflecting a sharp decrease generally throughout the area and statewide.
The number of cases among students in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area dropped from 1,924 for the week ending Jan. 12 to 1,146 for the one ending Jan. 19, a reduction 778, or just over 40%.
The Sun Chronicle tracks 14 school districts.
Cases among staff members plunged as well, from 243 in the week ending Jan. 13 to 139 in the week ending Jan. 19, a decline of nearly 43%.
Those percentages are even greater than ones registered generally in the area and state this week.
Both reached record-high numbers of new cases, 3,463 and 132,557 respectively, in the week ending Jan. 13, but the area number fell to 2,569 in the week ending Jan. 20, a drop of 894 cases, or nearly 26%.
And statewide the average number of new cases per day fell from 18,936 to 14,207, a drop of 4,729 cases per day, or 25%.
All told, case totals fell from 132,557 to 99,455, a drop of 25%.
As of Jan. 19 there were 1,146 cases among students, which is 3.82% of the area population of 30,009.
The 3.82% is down 2.59 points from the 6.41% in the week ending Jan. 12.
As of Jan. 19, there were 139 cases among staff members, which is 3.42% of the area total of 4,065.
That percentage is down 2.55 points from the 6% in the week ending Jan. 12.
It was at this time last year that coronavirus began a downward track after reaching a new high in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, of 39,946 new cases.
After that, numbers fell steadily for six months until they practically disappeared in the week ending July 2, 2021, when just 383 cases were recorded statewide.
The Norfolk School District had the lowest percentage of students with coronavirus at 1.94%, or 20 of the town’s 1,031 students.
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District had the highest percentage of students with the disease at 6.22%, or 160 out of 2,569 students.
The Foxboro School District had the lowest percentage of staff members out with the virus, just four of the district’s 367.
Bristol County Agricultural High School had the highest percentage of its staff out with the virus at 10.9%, or six of 5.