ATTLEBORO — School officials reported 28 new cases of coronavirus on Monday for the week ending Dec. 18, one more than the week before.
The additional cases bring the total in schools to 169 since the first day of classes on Sept. 14.
Out of the 28 new cases, 23 were among students and five were among staff members.
The new cases were reported just days after the school committee voted 9-0 to go to the full remote learning model starting on Jan. 4 and to continue with that model for at least two weeks.
One of the main reasons for the decision was the number of teachers either becoming sick with coronavirus or being exposed to someone who tested positive, which requires them to be quarantined and out of the classroom.
The increasing numbers of teachers affected by the disease makes it harder to staff the schools and keep them open, officials said.
They continue to believe that schools themselves are safe, with none of the cases being traced to an in-school transmission.
New cases of the disease reached a record high statewide for the week ending Dec. 12 with 33,708 confirmed and probable cases.
That number was nearly equaled for the week ending Dec. 19, with 33,545 confirmed and probable cases.
That’s a total of 67,253 confirmed and probable cases in the last two weeks.
Out of that number, the number of probable cases was 3,137.
All told, 704 people, or 1.04 percent, of the 67,253 afflicted with the disease died.
Eighty-two percent of those who died were over the age of 70 and average age of those who died was 81.
In the schools last week there were 127 close contacts including 116 students and 11 teachers.
All told, 1,099 students and staff members or 16.4 percent of the approximately 6,700 total population of the school district have been affected by coronavirus.
Out of that number, 930 have been close contacts — 812 students and 118 staff members.
Another 169, 140 students and 29 teachers, have contracted the disease.
