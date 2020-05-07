Kitchen staff at the various schools in Norton were handing out curbside bags of prepared meals to those that needed it. On Wednesday, the ladies were dressed in rainbow-themed attire to distribute the food that otherwise would have been consumed by students if schools were still open. All schools across the state closed the middle of March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Aimee Ford, kitchen manager at the Joseph Solmonese school places a bag of prepared meals into the back of a minivan at the back of the town’s high school.