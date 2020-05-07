NORTON -- Think of them as the ladies who (hand out) lunch.
Since Gov. Charlie Baker closed down schools in March, families whose students would normally get lunches at the town's various school cafeterias have had to drive to Norton High to pick up food for breakfast and lunch.
But this is no ordinary lunch line.
Families who drive up to the rear of Norton High are greeted by dining program staff dressed as Star Wars characters, in Hawaiian shirts and in the most stylish fashions of the '60s.
According to Mike Vaccaro, director of dining services, it began when the cafeteria staff had planned to dress up during Spirit Week for the schools. That was March 16.
"They were going to dress up at the schools, but then that got postponed," the director said.
Amiee Ford, one of the staff, decided they should dress up anyway when Norton schools distributed breakfast and lunch.
Like many school systems in the area, Norton is serving meals to any student who comes to the school. They give out about 500 meals a day.
(The Norton school department's official policy is to provide a breakfast pack and a lunch pack to families for each child residing in the home. The pickup is available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.. Monday through Thursday each week that the schools are closed. Gluten-free and allergy-sensitive meals are available -- just let the food service employee at the school know when you arrive that you require this option.)
"It was fun for us and we decided we should continue to do that," Vaccaro said of dressing up to hand out the meals.
Since then, the members of the NHS Lunch Lady Squad, as they are known on Twitter, have let their creativity blossom.
"We have had '60s days, '70s days, we even had a 'dress like your boss day,'" said Vaccaro, who admits some of the staff dressed "better than I do."
The program has a lively Twitter following with the staff displaying the menu each morning, along with a sampling of how they will be dressing that day.
As for the families, Vaccaro said, "They love it. One student dresses up like us every day."
The school meals' department continues to provide a variety of menu items.
"I'm proud to say we've been able to offer choices even in these times," Vaccaro says.
The staff, he says, are inspring to work with. They've made coming in every day fun. Besides Ford, they are Margo Arcaro, Melissa McLaughlin, Jeanine Simmons and Terry Taylor.
It's uncertain, Vaccaro says, how long the program will continue. "We were not a summer meals program," he said. "What will happen remains to be seen depending on the health of our country."
