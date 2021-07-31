A contentious masking melee has broken out at the state level.
On Friday the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in conjunction with the Department of Public Health issued new masking guidance for the fall which excused all vaccinated students from wearing masks.
It also “strongly” recommended that all students in kindergarten through grade 6 wear masks when indoors and that unvaccinated staff in all grades, unvaccinated students in grades 7 and above and unvaccinated visitors wear masks indoors.
DESE and DPH justified their recommendations with the following statements.
“Massachusetts has among the highest vaccination rates of any state in the nation and evidence continues to reinforce that the COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccines are highly effective, especially against severe disease,” the guidance said.
“At the same time, even for those students not yet vaccinated, the apparent risk of COVID-19 to children remains small. These factors continue to reinforce that many previously instituted COVID-19 mitigation measures in school settings are no longer necessary.”
The return to in-person school for all students is more than a month away.
In May, all restrictions were dropped for schools as coronavirus cases plummeted, but now with the delta variant causing an uptick in illness, although not near previous highs, some like state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, and the Massachusetts Teachers Association are blasting the new guidance.
“Today, Gov. Baker and his administration failed our Commonwealth’s children and families,” Rausch said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle.
“The DESE/DPH masking guidance falls far short of the data-driven recommendations of the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and hundreds of Massachusetts medical and public health experts: everyone age 2 and up in every school setting — from childcare through grade 12 — must wear masks indoors.”
The MTA echoed her sentiments.
“The guidance issued today by Gov. Charlie Baker’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is no guidance at all,” a press release said. “Rather than adopt a plan in line with the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, DESE is essentially signaling that students, educators and families should not take seriously the reality of the alarming rise in the number of cases of COVID-19.”
The MTA called is “a reckless decision.”
The American Federation of Teachers also weighed in.
“The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education needs to listen to health experts, including the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and require — not just recommend — universal mask wearing in K-6 schools this fall,” it said in a press release. “If DESE continues to reject public health guidance and fails to act, local school committees need to step up and require universal mask wearing to keep us all safe and to maximize the likelihood of schools staying open this school year.”
