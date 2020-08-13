With each of her kids in different buildings, back-to-school is always a scramble for Tijana Harris.
But this year, as the Attleboro mother of five started to prepare for schools to reopen, she found differing schedules among the three districts her children attend a bit harder to manage.
Attleboro Public Schools announced a hybrid approach that has students getting in-person instruction on Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday, with everyone home for remote learning on Wednesday.
Foxboro Regional Charter School had planned a hybrid approach with a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday in-person schedule. But on Wednesday they sent parents a new plan: A fully-remote start.
Boston Public Schools left parents with a choice: They can opt to send their child part-time or keep them completely remote.
So Harris has had a slew of decisions to make. And she isn’t the only one.
Coronavirus has taken what used to be a given and transformed it into a choice: Parents nationwide now have to consider what mode of education will be best for their children, and their families, this fall.
“I’ve been going back and forth for a while,” Harris, 31, said. “Am I doing the right thing? I had to think about how to get each child’s needs met. And everything keeps changing.”
So, this is her plan: Jayden, 13, and Jayvien, 9, will leave Attleboro schools completely and start a full-time homeschooling program, which the family already used for three years as a supplement to their education.
She worries Jayden won’t have the attention span to flourish in partially-remote courses in Attleboro, and wants him ready for honors classes when he enters ninth grade in 2021. Homeschooling will allow Harris to personalize his daily schedule.
Jayvien, on the other hand, is a quick learner — and Harris saw how he struggled with the slow pace of remote learning. She believes homeschooling will provide more challenging work.
Jouredan, 10, will continue at Foxboro Regional Charter. Harris doesn’t want to lose his spot. Isaiah, also 10, lives with her family part-time and will likely take the remote learning approach in Boston.
And the baby, 3-month-old Ethan, will stay home with Harris. Childcare is too much of a health risk.
‘A different world’
“It’s not feasible on a normal day to have all of the kids home,” Harris said. “But it’s a totally different world we’re living in right now.”
And her plans give her confidence in a time when there is very little to be confident in.
In fact, she’s mostly worried about what comes after, when she re-enrolls her children in public school in 2021. How will schools mitigate the various learning levels after a year in flux that will undoubtedly affect each student differently?
“There is no right or wrong answer here,” Harris said. “Everyone has to do what’s best for their family.”
Catherine Webber thinks keeping her daughter home will only increase learning loss. Vanessa, 9, is excited to start fourth grade at the Yelle Elementary School in Norton.
“She’s looking forward to seeing friends who moved up last year,” Webber said, adding that she is excited for Vanessa to resume bringing home stories about her day.
She thinks it will benefit her daughter’s education as well.
Seeing her face-to-face will help her teacher understand Vanessa’s learning style. It will also help Webber know what’s expected of Vanessa on the days she has to learn from home. She didn’t always understand the assignments this spring.
“I had to email her teacher sometimes saying I didn’t know what she was looking for,” she said.
Webber, 50, is a single mom who works from home full-time. She said she can help with setup and a few questions here and there — as she did in the spring — but she can’t dedicate her entire day to remote learning.
She admits the return to school first left her hesitant.
She wasn’t sure what schools would look like with children 6 feet apart, facing forward, wearing masks. Her daughter loved the flexible seating options last year.
“I thought, ‘How is she going to go from flexible seating to sitting in a row?’” Webber said. “Then I thought, ‘I did that.’ And the mask, she’s getting used to it. It becomes commonplace. I think they’ll adjust.”
She and Vanessa talk about those differences to prepare.
Webber also praised the administration in Norton for doing their homework. School committee meetings and photos of classrooms online have built her confidence.
“I trust them,” she said. “And we’re ready.”
Another Attleboro mother, who asked to stay anonymous, is not.
She keeps thinking of the asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus, who can bring it home unknowingly.
For her, that risk is a serious one. She is immune-compromised and worries the virus could be fatal if she contracts it.
And she doesn’t trust young children or teenagers to treat that risk with the same importance her family does.
“Are they really going to keep their mask on?” she asked. “I can see them joking around about it. How are they going to get to their lockers? They’re not going to sit in one spot the whole time.”
So, she is left in a rut. Last week she said she wanted to keep her 14-year-old daughter home.
This week she’s unsure again. She may go with the hybrid approach Attleboro is planning so her daughter doesn’t miss out on her first year of high school.
‘More structure’
Going fully remote would put the teen on a “totally different school” program through the Virtual Academy, the woman said. She doesn’t want her to fall behind, especially after remote learning in the spring felt disorganized and random. Some teachers held short, 20-minute virtual classes and others just uploaded assignments onto Google Classroom, she said.
“I didn’t know anything about what’s going on there. I hope there is more structure and more online classes so kids can actually be learning.”
But the risk of the virus still remains, so if she does return to school — even part-time — they’ll have to find new ways to keep the virus away from her mother.
“We’re looking at it closely,” she said. “But she understands the seriousness of it all. She wants to bring everything back to the way it was before COVID-19, but it’s not going to be back to the way it was for awhile.”
Sarah Paulhus of North Attleboro is also worried about those unknowns.
The first day of school is typically a bittersweet moment for young parents. This year, it’s scary.
“Just thinking of sending (my daughter) to school on her first day of kindergarten with her mask on, not being able to walk her in. If she’s crying and her teacher can’t bend down and console her — that’s not a picture I want to see,” Paulhus said.
So instead, the 29-year-old mom is taking on a new position working nights so she can stay home during the day and teach her daughters Emma, 5, and Brooke, 3, herself.
To prepare, she’s transforming a second living room into a designated school space. She downloaded the state’s kindergarten curriculum and will use that to guide her, swapping ideas with other local parents taking the same approach.
Emma will have a chance at “normal” kindergarten next year, Paulhus said. Her summer birthday affords her that.
But this year, her family doesn’t think it’s safe enough.
“It was a hard decision, but we just don’t know what the future holds with this,” Paulhus said.
She criticized school officials for ordering students back in school when the board didn’t even meet in person themselves to make that decision earlier this month.
“I think our administration is doing everything they can to try and keep things safe, but I’m frustrated that these meetings are being held via Zoom to make a decision to reopen our schools,” she said. “If a meeting can’t be held by mask-wearing adults in public, I don’t know how they can expect kids to do the same.
“I don’t think my child should be the exception, when they get to sit in their socially distant offices.”
She is worried about her girls falling behind socially, but is trying to offset that risk by organizing socially distant play dates with other moms.
“For their safety and our safety, we’re just going to keep them home,” Paulhus said.
