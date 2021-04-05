The number of coronavirus cases in schools statewide increased for the week ending March 31 as districts across Massachusetts prepared to open their elementary schools, which happened on Monday.
However, while that number went up, the total was very small for the 400 districts reporting.
All told there were 791 cases among students and 228 cases among staff members.
That’s a total of 1,019 cases out of an estimated 660,000 students and staff members statewide, which equals less than two-tenths of 1 percent.
And while the actual numbers are greater than for the week ending March 24, which were 890 students and staff, the percentage was lower than the preceding week, which came in at .00169. That’s because the estimated number of students and staff present in the school buildings during the seven-day period under review was greater, jumping from 525,000 to 660,000, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Locally, the numbers this week were much better for North Attleboro, which last week led the state in cases with 31.
For the week ending March 31 that number fell to 10, with nine cases among students and one among staff.
The greatest number of cases for the week ending March 31 was in Barnstable which recorded 35, 23 among students and 12 among staff.
The second highest number was in Quincy with 22 cases, all among students.
The actual number of cases among students and staff could be higher because DESE does not count student and staffers who contract the disease but had not entered schools in the seven-day period under review.
Meanwhile, Attleboro increased from eight cases during the week that ended March 24 to 15 cases for the week which ended on March 31.
Out of that number 13 cases were among students and two were among staffers.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, Mansfield tied Attleboro for the most cases with 15.
Out of that number 14 were among students and one was a staff member.
Totals for the other districts are as follows. The total is listed first and the breakdown between students and staff is second:
Foxboro, 10 (9/1); Dighton-Rehoboth, 7 (4/3); Norton, 4 (2/2); Seekonk, 4 (3/1); King Philip, 3 (3/0); Norfolk, 1 (1/0); Wrentham, 1 (1/0); Plainville, Bristol Aggie and Norfolk Aggie all had no cases.
The complete numbers for Attleboro, which include all students and staffers who contract coronavirus whether they had been in the schools or not, had not been posted by the time this story was filed.
