Cases of coronavirus in area schools declined substantially for students and slightly for staff while cases statewide edged up for both groups.
After cases jumped up among students from 74 in the week ending March 17 to 101 in the week ending March 24, this past week the numbers fell to 57 — a drop of 44 cases, or 43.56%
The 57 cases equal 0.19%, or just under two-tenths of one percent, of the student population of 30,009 in the 14-district area monitored by The Sun Chronicle.
The districts cover Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
The 57 cases is a drop of 1,867, cases or 97%, from the high point for the year of 1,924 cases in the week ending Jan. 12.
Cases among staff members went from 22 in the week ending March 24 to 20 in the week ending March 31, a drop of two cases, or 9.09%
The 20 cases represent 0.49%, or just under one-half of one percent, of the 4,065 staff members.
Statewide, the number of cases among students increased by 448 from the 1,993 recorded in the week ending March 24, to 2,441 in the week ending March 31.
That’s an increase of 22.47%.
The 2,441 cases represent 0.26%, or just under three-tenths of one percent, of the 911,520 students statewide.
Cases among students reached 41,063 in the week ending Jan. 12.
The current 2,441 cases is a drop of 38,622 cases, or 94%.
The number of cases among staff members statewide went from 601 in the week ending March 24 to 804 in the week ending March 31.
That’s an increase of 203, or 33.77%.
The 804 cases represent 0.59%, or just under six-tenths of one percent, of the 136,349 staff members statewide.
Staff cases reached their peak in the week ending Jan. 5 when 12,213 cases were recorded. The current 804 cases represent a drop of 11,409 cases, or 93.4%.