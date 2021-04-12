ATTLEBORO — City schools recorded a drop in coronavirus cases for the week ending April 9, but they also recorded the first in-school transmission of the disease among students.
That brings the number of in-school transmissions to two, according to the school department’s weekly coronavirus report published Monday.
The first in-school transmission was recorded in the week ending April 2 when a staff member tested positive for the illness.
The total number of cases among students and staff since the beginning of school in September stands at 455 with 453, or 99 percent, of them being contracted outside of school.
The 455 cases represents 6.79 percent of the district’s approximate population of 6,700 students and staff. Out of that number about 700 are staff members.
The number of cases recorded for the week ending April 9 was 24, which is four fewer than the 28 recorded for the week ending April 2.
That reduction was the first in the last three weeks.
During that time, case numbers climbed from a low of nine in the week ending March 12 to 28 in the week ending April 2.
All 24 cases were among students, with 23 contracting the disease from a source outside of school.
The highest number of cases in a month, 112, came in December.
Meanwhile, the number of close contacts remained about the same at 66.
In the week ending April 2 it was 67 and in the week ending March 26 it was 65.
Those considered close contacts must stay out of school for 10 days.
The number of close contacts included eight staff members.
Out of the 66 close contacts, 43 occurred in school.
The city as a whole also saw a reduction in coronavirus cases falling by 20 from 109 in the week ending April 1 to 89 in the week ending April 8.
Massachusetts also saw a reduction in cases last week declining from 14,094 to 12,999, a drop of about 7 percent for the week ending April 10.
The schools pool testing program recorded a 75 percent reduction in positive tests.
The number of pools tested increased by two from 212 to 214, but the number of positive pools dropped from eight to two.
A total of 1,816 students were tested along with 503 staff members.
School officials are pushing for more parents to allow their children to participate in the testing program so more accurate information can be collected.
“Pool testing can identify and isolate asymptomatic carriers of the COVID-19 virus, thus enhancing the health and safety of those in the APS buildings,” the district’s website said. “This protocol will allow us to minimize the presence of the COVID-19 virus in our schools and maximize our ability to remain open for onsite learning and engagement throughout the 2020-21 academic year.”
To date less than 50 percent of the district’s approximately 6,000 students and less than 75 percent of staff members participate in the program.
