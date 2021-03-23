ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases in city public schools for the week ending March 19 increased by two over the week ending March 12.
According to the school department’s weekly report, there were 11 cases. All were among students and none were contracted in school.
For the week ending March 12 there were nine.
For the week ending March 5 there were also nine bringing the total in March to 29.
Since school began in September, none of the 383 cases of coronavirus contracted by students and staff members have been transmitted in the schools, according to the district.
Attleboro schools have averaged 59 cases a month since September through the end of February.
The greatest number of cases was 112, which was recorded in December.
The monthly totals have fallen both months since and appear likely to do so again in March.
January recorded 102 and in February there were 54.
Meanwhile, the number of close contacts nearly tripled to 91 for the week ending March 19.
The week ending March 12 recorded 36 close contacts.
Close contacts require a student or staff member to stay out of school for 10 days.
The majority of the close contacts, 61, took place outside of school, according to the department’s statistics.
Just five of the close contacts were among staff members.
Attleboro’s elementary schools are scheduled to reopen for full time in-person learning on April 5.
The middle schools are slated to reopen on April 26.
All nine city schools have engaged in a hybrid learning model since September in which students are in school two days a week and learn from home three days a week via computers.
Numbers released by the state’s Department of Public Health this week showed that the greatest number of new coronavirus cases have been found among those age 19 or younger.
Out of the 19,007 cases recorded statewide over a two-week period from Feb. 28 through March 13, just under 25 percent, or 4,722 cases, were among people 19 or younger.
Another 3,795 cases, or just under 20 percent of the 19,007 total, were among those between the ages of 20 and 29.
All told, those 59 and younger accounted for 86 percent of all cases, but only 11 percent of all deaths.
Those 60 and over accounted for 13 percent of all cases and 89 percent of all deaths.
