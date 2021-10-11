In September, the average number of coronavirus cases in city schools was 14 per week among students and staff, according to the weekly post on the Attleboro schools website.
And that’s the way October has begun.
There were 11 cases among students and three among staff members as of Oct. 6, and according to those who trace the cases, none originated from inside the schools.
The 11 student cases represent .18 percent of the student population of about 5,850, or about two-tenths of 1 percent. The three staff cases represent .43 percent of the approximately 700 staff members, or about one-half of 1 percent.
During this time there was a mask mandate in place.
The highest number of cases so far this school year came in the week ending Sept. 15, when the schools reported 18 cases, 17 among students and one among the staff.
So far this fall there have been 70 cases reported with 64 among students and six among staff members.
To date none have been traced to a source inside the schools.
All have been contracted outside the school community, according to school officials.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area there were 69 cases in the week ending Oct. 7, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Out of that number, 59 were among students and 10 were among staff members.
That total was down from the 87 in the week ending Sept. 30 when 78 student cases and nine staff cases were recorded.
And those 87 cases were down one from the week ending Sept. 23, when a total of 88 cases were reported.
DESE’s first post of the school year for the week ending Sept. 16 reported a total of 46 cases in the 10-community area, 40 among students and six among staff members.
Statewide the number of cases hit its first high point for this school year in the week ending Sept. 23 when DESE reported 2,236 cases among students and 318 among staff member for a total of 2,554 cases.
In the week ending Sept. 30 that number fell to 2,399, with 2,054 cases among students and 345 among staff members.
And in the week ending Oct. 7 that number fell further to 2,248 with 1,918 cases among students and 330 among staff members.
In the week ending Oct. 7, the 1,918 students who contracted the disease represented .21 percent of the approximately 920,000 students statewide.
And the 330 staff members who contracted the disease represented .24 percent of the approximately 140,000 staff members statewide.
