Norton recorded its second death from coronavirus on Thursday while The Sun Chronicle circulation area neared 600 cases of it.
It’s very likely the case count is over 600, but four of the 10 communities, including Attleboro, did not update their numbers by press time.
The second death in Norton brings the area’s total to 17.
Meanwhile, the town’s case count increased by seven to 58.
Mansfield and North Attleboro both reported five new cases, increasing their totals to 67 and 78 respectively.
Foxboro added three cases to climb to 48 while Plainville added two for a total of 26.
Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham did not provide updates.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital reported 49 coronavirus patients, 19 fewer than on Wednesday.
Of that number five were in the Intensive Care Unit.
Bristol County reported seven more deaths to bring the total to 63 while Norfolk County reported another 25 deaths to bring the total to 171.
Statewide there were 137 new deaths to bring the total to 1,245.
There were 2,263 new cases statewide to bring the total to 32,181.
