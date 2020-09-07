IMG_6912
Buy Now

Tom and Anne-Marie Enderby of Attleboro look over some of the empty bowls availble during the fundraiaser in 2019.

 JUDEE COSENTINO / For The Sun Chronicle/

Please note The Sun Chronicle is providing this story and all of our local coronavirus coverage for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the pandemic. Please visit our dedicated coronavirus coverage page for more stories. If you'd like to support our mission, please subscribe.

ATTLEBORO — An anonymous sponsor is giving the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser a special boost this pandemic year by promising to double every dollar raised up to $40,000.

The fundraiser, which helps raise money and awareness of hunger in the Attleboro area, is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. in the Newell Shelter at Capron Park.

For $25, participants can pick up a bowl hand-crafted by local artisans. Each bowl provides a reminder of how one can help fill the many empty bowls in their own neighborhood.

Because of coronavirus protocols, there will be a touchless pickup and social distancing. Donors can select a time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up their bowl.

To donate, become a sponsor or purchase a ticket, visit www.emptybowlsattleboro.com

Empty Bowls Attleboro Area is organized by Sarah Mott, Sally Cobb, Martha Machnik, Darlene Blazejewski and David Laferriere along with the help of local artists, community businesses and friends.

All proceeds from Empty Bowls Attleboro Area are dedicated to alleviating food insecurity and hunger through the Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative’s Food n’ Friends Program and the Attleboro YMCA.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.