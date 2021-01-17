ATTLEBORO — Secretary of State Bill Galvin has proposed that vaccination stations be set up near voting stations during town elections this spring as way to help inoculate the state’s population, but reaction among local election officials is mixed.
Galvin made the proposal to Gov. Charlie Baker in letter dated Jan. 12.
He suggested a pilot program be established and that it focus on “defined populations” such as those over 75 years of age.
Seniors of that age are at the greatest risk of dying from the disease, according to the state’s department of public health.
Rehoboth Town Clerk Laura Schwall noted that a flu clinic was once run in conjunction with a fall election in her town and it worked well.
“The program ran smoothly and the voters were appreciative of the one stop voting and vaccination opportunity,” she said.
As a result, she’s willing to consider Galvin’s suggestion.
“I welcome the opportunity to explore any proposal which would help expedite the Commonwealth’s initiative to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to the greatest number of individuals in the most efficient manner,” she said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “I always look forward to assisting in ways to protect our community.”
But Norton Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said the effort could create unnecessary confusion and expose her workers to the dread disease.
“First of all, I am always willing to put Norton’s residents first but not on this,” she said in an email. “No, as an election official, I do not support it.”
The two operations should not be done at once.
“There are plenty of other locations to set up stations without an election going on,” she said.
She envisions what could be chaotic situation.
“We are facing a busy town election in April and I would like to know if Sec. Galvin is going to send his people to take the time to separate the lines and monitor who is voting or who is getting a shot during an election so people aren’t walking around, or are we town clerks going to have to pay for more help out of the taxpayers’ money to do this?”
Election administrator Pat Dolan in North Attleboro doesn’t think enough people vote in town elections to make the effort worthwhile.
“I would go along with any way of getting the vaccine out to people as quickly as possible, but I don’t believe that enough people go out to vote in the local elections,” she said. “Of course, if it caused more voters to get out and vote, that would be wonderful.”
Mansfield’s Town Clerk Marianne Staples seems to agree with Dolan that the numbers of those voting in a town election may not justify the effort.
That’s especially true in the wake of the pandemic when many voters prefer to cast absentee ballots.
“While I applaud the secretary’s efforts and understand his motives, unless there is a greatly contested race, municipal elections cannot be compared to a state election in terms of turnout,” she said. “Also, with fears of COVID being a valid reason to vote absentee, I believe that will reduce the in-person voting turnout even more.”
Staple said logistics could be complicated because ballots are cast in the high school when school is in session.
“Logistics need to be worked out in greater detail,” she said. “Heavy traffic and safety of the students and voters is always an issue on Election Day.”
Nonetheless, she’s willing to listen.
“It’ll be interesting to see what develops from this,” Staples said.
“Of course we will do everything necessary to comply with any changes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.