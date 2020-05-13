The see-saw battle with the intractable and deadly coronavirus continued Wednesday with new deaths soaring at the state level — most of them in nursing homes.
The state added 174 deaths, a big increase from the 33 reported on Tuesday.
In The Sun Chronicle circulation area, one additional death was recorded in Mansfield, which matched the area’s total for Tuesday.
The total for the 10-town area is 99.
Meanwhile, new cases bounced back up at the state and local levels.
Statewide the number of cases increased by 1,165, bringing the total to 80,479.
Cases in The Sun Chronicle area increased by 35 compared to nine on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,487.
The vast majority of the deaths at the state level, 141, or 81 percent, occurred in nursing homes, according to statistics from the state Department of Public Health.
All told, there have been 3,236 deaths from coronavirus in nursing homes, which is 60 percent of all 5,315 deaths.
The number of nursing homes reporting 30 or more cases among residents and staff increased from 211 on Tuesday to 215 on Wednesday, which is 69 percent of the 310 facilities listed in the DPH report.
Another 58 facilities, or 19 percent, reported from 10 to 30 cases while just 37, or 12 percent, reported fewer than 10.
Locally, at least four nursing homes reported more than 30 cases.
Those include Attleboro Health Care and Life Care in Attleboro, Madonna Manor in North Attleboro and Maples Rehabilitation in Wrentham.
Garden Place and Pleasant Street Rest Home in Attleboro reported 10 to 30 cases among residents and staff.
Madonna Manor has had at least eight deaths. That number was reported about two weeks ago.
In Bristol and Norfolk counties, the numbers held steady with no major increases or decreases from recent days.
Bristol reported 10 new deaths, bringing its total to 288, and 124 new cases, bringing its total to 5,248.
Norfolk reported 13 new deaths, bringing its total to 676, and 83 new cases, bringing its total to 7,129.
