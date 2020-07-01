SEEKONK -- Selectman David Andrade and Town Clerk Florice Craig retained their offices in three-way races in Tuesday's annual town election.
Newcomer Adam Petronio was also elected selectman, pushing incumbent Nelson Almedia off the board.
Petronio, who had the most votes in the selectmen's race with 685, in recent years served in the U.S. military. Andrade, the board's chairman, had 584, and Almedia, who had been its vice chairman, received 515 votes.
Craig faced challenges from Sandra Escaler and Bryan Mulvey for a second three-year term but easily won, getting 783 votes to 152 for Escaler and 73 for Mulvey.
Craig had also been assistant town clerk for 2 1/2 years.
It is unusual to have a race for town clerk in area towns, especially when there is an incumbent.
A total of 1,071, or about 10 percent, of the town's 10,749 registered voters cast ballots.
To reduce in-person voting, early voting by mail was encouraged, and many voters took advantage of that.
The election had been postponed from early April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.