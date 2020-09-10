SEEKONK -- Students at Aitken Elementary School will begin the year with full-remote learning on Tuesday rather than a hybrid schedule that was originally planned.
School officials cited construction delays at the school as the reason for changing.
All students at Aitken will have two weeks of fully remote education and begin a combination of in-person and remote learning on Sept. 29, according to Superintendent Rich Drolet and Aitken Principal John Haidemenos.
The school's last ventilator units are being installed in the remaining classrooms in the original portion of the building.
Following several walk-through inspections Wednesday by the town’s building commissioner, the school district's buildings and grounds supervisor, the town's building official/zoning enforcement officer and the Seekonk Fire Department, school officials agreed that more time is needed in order to safely reopen Aitken.
"We would like to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that we know this delay in in-person learning will cause families," Drolet said. "Principal Haidemenos will communicate any further updates regarding this current situation as soon as they are made available. We look forward to welcoming our students back in-person at Aitken in a few weeks. In the meantime, I would like to thank you all for your understanding and patience at this time."
Students still in need of a electronic learning device should contact the central office at 508-399-5106 ex. 61112, or visit the school between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 25 Water Lane, in the back of the middle school.
