SEEKONK
Ava McAloon had already picked out the perfect dress for the Aitken Elementary School’s annual Father-Daughter Dance.
The 6-year-old first grader was excited to be attending with her dad, Joshua McAloon.
She was, that is, until the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and forced the dance, scheduled for March 27 at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, to be canceled.
“(They) were both looking forward to the dance,” said Janelle McAloon, Eva’s mother. “They were both upset when it was canceled.”
So in true Prince Charming style, Joshua came up with the idea to have a dance at home the next day.
“It was an all-day celebration,” Janelle said in an email.
The family, which includes sister Lilly, 2, and brother JJ, 1, all love Disney, so coming up with a theme was easy for Joshua and Janelle. “We had plenty of decorations,” she said.
The day started with the girls receiving an invitation on their doorstep asking them to a “ball fit for princesses being held in the Royal Living Room.”
“They spent all day wondering what the night would look like,” Janelle said.
The preparations included getting their matching dresses ready and getting their hair and makeup done. Then Joshua, dressed as Prince Charming, greeted the girls in their pink dresses and took them into their transformed living room.
“Daddy kept them busy outside (during the day) so I could get the room ready, so they could be surprised as they walked in,” Janelle said.
And, from their looks on their faces, surprised they were. Janelle, 29, an Instagram influencer, posted a video of the event to TikTok. It was set to the song “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Disney’s “Cinderella.”
The room featured balloons, a photo booth, Disney plush animals and dress-up costumes, pizza, chips and a punch bowl. The music was, of course, Disney hits.
And the girls had a magical time dancing the night away with their family, including JJ, who also donned a costume for the event and danced with mom.
“My daughter (Ava) has mentioned this was her favorite dance yet. Lilly, my two-year-old, tells me every day she wants to ‘do it again,’” Janelle said.
Janelle and Joshua, 32, who’s a sales director working from home during the pandemic, say they try to make each day exciting for their children during this time of social distancing.
“We came up with an idea to dress up once a week for dinner. Last week we dressed up as ‘The Incredibles’ from Disney,” Janelle said. “The kids have loved it and they love planning what they will dress up as.”
Despite the fun, though, Janelle said Ava misses school, friends and going to her dance class. The family has been using the time at home to learn some Spanish and sign language.
With social distancing expected to continue, the family has some additional at-home events planned like a camp out in the backyard that includes learning how to cook food on a fire and telling stories. Janelle invites readers to follow along with the family’s fun on her Instagram account, @janellemcaloon.
As for the dance, it’s a night the family will always remember.
“I am so happy we decided to do this,” Janelle said. “It is a memory we will always cherish.”
