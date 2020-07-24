SEEKONK — It was, many agreed — from the principal to the newest alumni — the strangest graduation they had ever seen.
And though masks may have concealed the proud faces of parents and grandparents, for the members of Seekonk High School’s senior class of 2020, they came off as they strode across the stage and accepted their diplomas in a long delayed ceremony on Friday evening.
The smiles were as broad as those of any class, and then the masks went back on.
Graduates and their families were assigned 8-foot-by-8-foot squares on a grid painted on the high school football field off Arcade Avenue, with a 6-foot buffer between the squares. Principal William Whalen announced the plans last week as the school set social distancing rules for its first commencement ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic.
Graduation ceremonies for the 144 members of the senior class had been scheduled for June 5, but were postponed by the state’s emergency shutdown order. Massachusetts reopening plans allowed in-person graduations under emergency protocols in July and it appeared that families were playing by those rules.
Instead of the rows of folding chairs for parents and with a block occupied by members of the graduating class in their sky blue caps and gowns, families gathered in their squares on the slightly browned grass under a cloud-streaked sky as a warm summer day cooled in the twilight.
“I think they’ve done as good a job as they can, under the circumstances,” said Paul Bedrosian whose daughter Madison — UMass Amherst-bound in the fall — was among the graduates. “I’m just excited for my daughter. She gets to experience what any graduating senior would. Not under normal circumstances but I think it’s as good as it’s going to get.”
It was difficult to determine how many graduates were about to line up to receive diplomas Friday night, but certainly scores of families filled the spaces on the field.
Whalen reminded the assembled graduates and their families he had been on this journey with them for some time, having been their principal in middle school.
“We are pound of the resilience you have shown during these trying times.” He told the graduates they were now the generation “that can bring about a better society.”
In brief speeches, valedictorian Abigail Tenreiro and salutatorian Madison Khan reminded the grads of the trials they had faced.
“We definitely did adapt and succeed,” Tenreiro said.
Khan urged her fellow seniors not to be afraid to make mistakes, “but to learn from them.”
