SEEKONK — The annual town election, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed until June 30.
Selectmen recently voted for the delay, which is allowed under special state legislation passed in response to the coronavirus crisis.
The election will feature a three-way race for town clerk and two seats on the board of selectmen.
Town Clerk Florice Craig will face opposition from Sandra Escaler and Bryan Mulvey for a second three-year term. Craig had also been assistant town clerk for 2 1/2 years.
Selectmen David Andrade and Nelson Almedia have opposition from Adam Petronio, who in recent years served in the U.S. military.
For school committee, member Erin Brouillette is up for reelection.
Other incumbents with no opponents are planning board members Sandra Foulkes and Michael Bourque, board of assessors member Janet Parker, who is the town’s former town clerk, water commissioner Douglas Brown, library trustees Catherine Capello and Fred Slemon, and town moderator Peter Hoogerzeil.
For a vacant one-year seat on the water commission, Lydia Cordeiro will be the only one listed on the ballot. Jeffrey Starr Mararian plans on running a write-in campaign.
All seats are for three years except planning board, which is five years, and the one-year water commission slot.
Applications for early ballots are available on the town website: www.seekonk-ma.gov.
