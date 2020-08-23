SEEKONK — Students in local schools will be educated partially at home and partially in school come mid-September.
That’s the plan the school committee has adopted at the recommendation of school officials.
“As of now, we plan on starting the 2020-2021 school year with a hybrid learning model,” Superintendent Rich Drolet said. “There are still many unknowns, however. Many questions, issues, and uncertainties remain; as a result, details are still subject to change. Ultimately, the virus will determine what we can and cannot do safely.”
Most area school systems are starting in mid-September with a hybrid program of in-school and remote at-home education.
Monday is slated to be a district-wide remote learning day, allowing for teacher planning time and cleaning. The school week will include three remote days and two in-school days, with students broken into two rotating groups.
Pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students in particular will remain in stable groups or “pods” throughout the school day, with an increased frequency of breaks and use of outdoor spaces, officials said.
A return to school survey was sent to parents for input to help develop the reopening plan.
From 10 to 15 percent preferred a complete virtual learning program, and that option is being made available to those parents in what is being called a Virtual Learning Academy.
“The logistics of reopening our school, resuming quality education and ensuring the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff is a challenging proposition,” Drolet said. “We will continue to gather feedback to make adjustments as needed moving forward into the 2020-2021 school year.”
For more information, visit www.seekonk.k12.ma.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.