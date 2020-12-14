SEEKONK — Local schools will go to fully remote learning in the three days leading up to the winter break, anticipating district wide absences and possible outbreaks of coronavirus, officials say.
Superintendent Rich Drolet announced Monday that all public schools will temporarily transition to fully remote learning on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23
These days are in addition to Dec. 21 which was already scheduled to be a remote learning day as part of the district’s hybrid learning schedule.
Students will return to their regular in-person hybrid model on, Jan. 4 following the holiday vacation.
“Given absences across the district, as well as increasing cases both in our area and across the region, we feel it makes sense to conduct remote learning for an additional two days to give everyone time to isolate prior to the holidays,” Drolet said.
The school department’s online statistics show 16 new cases of coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, spread over the district as of last week with a further 24 listed “close contacts.”
Drolet said, “We are also cognizant that many districts in the region are transitioning to remote learning ahead of the holidays, so we hope that this decision will help to mitigate some child care challenges for our staff members.”
Seekonk Public Schools asks that students, families and staff take the following precautions to prevent the spread of the disease:
— Stay home if you have a fever or are not feeling well.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
— Avoid close contact with others. When outside your home, please adhere to social distancing guidelines and keep a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
— Wear a cloth face covering that covers your mouth and nose to protect others when in public areas.
— Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
— Additionally, if you or your child are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, chills, respiratory illness, aches or change in taste and smell, or believe you have been exposed to someone who has contracted COVID-19, get a COVID-19 test and stay home until you receive your results. Testing can be done either through your primary healthcare provider or at one of the testing sites located throughout the state.
To view the district’s current COVID-19 statistics, visit the district’s new COVID-19 daily dashboard here: docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Xrf1rUTtbieH6byExqvWIUhbdYXMn8DiepzFM5lwaTc/edit#gid=0
