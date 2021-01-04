SEEKONK -- The third time wasn't a charm for the fall town meeting.
It had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed for a third time because of rising cases of the coronavirus.
The meeting was initially supposed to be held Nov. 9 but was delayed to Dec. 5 because of the pandemic and state guidelines. Then it was rescheduled again to Jan. 4.
"Although I had hoped that this further recess and continuance would allow for additional time during which the level of community spread would decrease, that unfortunately has not proven to be the case as the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to increase at the local, state and national level," Town Moderator Peter Hoogerzeil said in a prepared statement.
"I have issued this Declaration after careful and considerable deliberation about the implications of the rapid spread of the disease, present lack of containment, and risk to most vulnerable populations inherent in large public gatherings at this time, as well as the particular increase of COVID-19 cases in Seekonk," he said.
The meeting has now been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Seekonk High School.
"A further delay at this time will avoid forcing voters to choose between participating in the Town Meeting and managing their health in a manner most appropriate for them," Hoogerzeil said. "There are several factors that may require a further declaration of recess and continuance."
