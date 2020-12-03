SEEKONK — The fall town meeting that had been scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to early January because of rising cases of the coronavirus.
This marks the second time the meeting has been delayed because of the pandemic. It was initially supposed to be held Nov. 9.
“Since that time, the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 has increased at the local, state and national level,” Town Moderator Peter Hoogerzeil said. “I have issued this declaration after careful and considerable deliberation about the implications of the rapid spread of the disease, present lack of containment, and risk to most vulnerable populations inherent in large public gatherings at this time, as well as the particular increase of COVID-19 cases in Seekonk.”
The moderator added he consulted with local officials and reviewed state and federal health guidelines.
The meeting has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at the high school.
“While it is my hope that we are able to move forward and hold the Special Town Meeting on Jan. 4, 2021, there are several factors that may require a further declaration of recess and continuance,” Hoogerzeil said.
