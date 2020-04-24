Another corrections officer at a Bristol County jail has tested positive for the coronavrius, the seventh employee to become infected in two months, the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
The officer was last at the Dartmouth House of Correction on Sunday when he worked in a housing unit during second shift. The officer became ill during his time off on Monday and Tuesday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Three staffers, who were previously out of work after becoming infected, have fully recovered and returned to duty. The others are expected to fully recover and return to work in the coming days and weeks, the office said.
Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said he has instituted protocols over the past month to prevent the spread of the virus at jail and facilities, including extra cleaning and screening measures.
Currently, no one incarcerated in a Bristol County corrections facility has tested positive for the virus. Eight symptomatic prisoners have tested negative, according to the sheriff’s office.
Activists and lawyers have sought the release of inmates to reduce the jail population throughout the state because of the danger of the spread of the virus behind bars.
It is unknown how the corrections officer contracted the virus but Sheriff Thomas Hodgson suggested in a statement Friday that it was from outside the jail complex.
“We have always been mindful that staff and their families are out in the community at the grocery store, gas station and other places when shopping or tending to other responsibilities,” Hodgson said.
“That is why we have strict screening, sanitation and reporting requirements in place to minimize the risk of exposure to our staff and inmate population,” Hodgson said.
The sheriff said there are hundreds of essential workers at the facilities “around the clock,” from security staff, health care professionals, food service teams and administration, finance, programs and support staff.
“In the face of a national pandemic,” Hodgson said, “these dedicated corrections professionals continue, day in and day out, to report for duty and work together as a team to maintain our first-class standards of care and custody.”
