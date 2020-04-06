Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson on Monday rejected demands by the state’s congressional delegation to release U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees at his facility.
The sheriff also denied a suggestion he was avoiding testing ICE inmates for the coronavirus to avoid positive test results.
Last week, a contracted nurse who worked in the Women’s Center at the Dartmouth House of Correction tested positive for the virus.
The sheriff has a separate facility that houses about 120 ICE detainees.
A spokesperson for the sheriff said Monday that no other staff or inmates have tested positive for the virus.
In the letter to Hodgson and three other sheriffs, members of the delegation said it is impossible to know who has the virus without testing and that ICE and Hodgson “have an incentive to avoid testing detainees to avoid turning up positive results.”
The delegation, two senators and nine representatives, are all Democrats. Hodgson is a Republican and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.
“The most troubling part of your unsubstantiated argument is the insulting and outrageous suggestion that officials at the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office and ICE would intentionally not test for COVID-19 to avoid turning up positive results,” Hodgson wrote to the delegation.
Hodgson said his facilities are cleaned and disinfected several times a day. The sheriff has also suspended visits to the facility and says health professionals check temperatures of incoming staff and inmates.
The delegation supports the release of ICE detainees who are not charged with crimes, pending administrative hearings, to reduce the risk that they could contract the virus while incarcerated.
A federal class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of two ICE detainees. A judge hearing the matter has suggested that Hodgson receive no more ICE inmates but he did not make a formal order.
