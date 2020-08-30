The tax-free weekend, now a permanent annual event since Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation in 2018, drew hundreds of shoppers to stores both large and small throughout the area on Saturday and Sunday.
This event allows people to make purchases up to $2,500 without paying the Massachusetts sales tax of 6.25 percent.
Even with Saturday’s inclement weather, which deterred outdoor activities the Downtown North Attleboro Businesses organization had planned for the downtown area, customers still patronized several of the area’s stores, including The Laughing Shield Comic Shop.
While the store’s comic books are usually tax-free, other items, such as the various superhero figurines, are not.
Therefore, a Mystique figurine, which would have cost $164.68 with the sales tax, would total its listed price of $155.
But other items essential to comic book aficionados, such as wall mounts and storage boxes, were also included in the tax-free holiday.
Store owners Kevin and Pamela Cole were on board with the benefits of the tax-free holiday weekend.
“It all adds up,” Kevin Cole said. “It’s a nice savings — it’s quite a decent deal.”
Down the street, The Preservation Framer was offering deals of its own, including custom framing that did not include the sales tax and items such as handmade pottery and leather wallets.
Even as the rain began to fall heavier into the afternoon the store’s foot traffic was steady, co-owner Annie Slobogan said.
“(Customers) are coming in, and that’s great,” Slobogan said. “The big thing is bringing the community downtown and creating awareness that we’re here.”
Even in the midst of a pandemic, the tax-free holiday offered another benefit, according to Slobogan, who is also the president of the Downtown North Attleboro Businesses organization.
“We’re getting people in the store and engaging with (other) people again,” she said.
Across town at Sirois Bicycle Shop, customers found deals on such bikes as Giant and BMX, with the savings’ totals reaching upwards from $25.
A $2,000 Giant bicycle, for instance, would have had an additional $125 added on in sales tax.
The tax-free holiday even prompted co-owner Bob Sirois to keep the store open on Sunday, a day when it is usually closed.
“It works well,” Sirois said of the holiday. “It creates a lot of business. Sometimes, you get people who are waiting for the tax-free holiday to buy a bike, and other times, they just come out because it’s tax-free.”
On Sunday, with the weather clear and sunny, shoppers were continuing with their purchases.
Scott Coulter of Central Falls, R.I., was waiting at Lambco TV & Appliance before the store even opened to purchase three much-needed air conditioners for his loft apartment.
Coulter had merely been searching online for an appliance store near his workplace in Waltham when he “stumbled upon” Lambco.
The Frigidaire air conditioner model Coulter was interested in was already on sale via Lambco’s website, but the savings Coulter gained because of the tax-free holiday totaled $120.94.
“I’m elated. I’m very thankful that this opportunity presented itself,” Coulter said. “I never really took advantage of (the sales tax holiday), but now I’m definitely going to grab it.”
