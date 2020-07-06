In a world where an anxious people were desperate to take in the latest blockbuster with a fresh bag of popcorn and a large drink, one chain of cineplexes answered the call.
Coming soon to a theater near you, it’s....Well, not all that soon, as it turns out.
National Amusements, the Norwood-based entertainment company that owns Showcase Cinemas, won’t be showing films at its local venues for a while, even though movie theaters were officially allowed to welcome patrons statewide as of Monday as part of the state’s Phase 3 reopening plan. Theaters were closed in March by the state’s emergency order in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The company will reopen its North Attleboro location July 17 with new safety protocols in place. Openings were not announced for its other theaters in the area, Patriot Place in Foxboro and Showcase Cinemas in Seekonk.
Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing at Showcase, said the company is doing a “rolling reopening” of its Massachusetts locations while it trains staff in its “Showcase Safe” protocols, following local and state guidelines. Other locations opening July 17 are in Revere, Randolph and Woburn.
“We are doing it one step at a time,” Malinowski said. “We are re-envisioning the movie-going experience,” he added, “It’s going to be better.”
Showcase’s “de lux” multiplexes include the Route 1 site in North Attleboro and Patriot Place in Foxboro, as well as a theater complex on Route 6 in Seekonk.
When they do open, the experience at Showcase will be a little bit different.
For one thing, theaters will be operating at only 50 percent of capacity. And a new mathematical formula will be used to ensure that social distancing among patrons can be maintained.
Whether online on by phone, “a family can book together but won’t be sitting next to someone (they) don’t know,” Malinowski said.
In addition, there will be enhanced cleaning procedures in the theaters and in public spaces, including a new air-purifying system designed to kill viruses, electrostatic cleaning of seats and continual disinfecting of other areas.
That popcorn and soda purchase will be different, too. When patrons order their tickets online, “They can also also pre-order concession items. When you scan your tickets, your food and beverage order will be ready,” Malinowski said.
And those self-service soda machines with the multiple flavor options? Now an attendant will take your order and mix the drinks for you.
Movie-goers will be required to wear masks and will only be permitted to take them off when seated for the film. (Staff will be masked at all times.)
Despite the anxiety some people have expressed about reentering other public spaces, like gyms and restaurants, Malinowski thinks there’s plenty of pent-up demand for movies.
When the Showcase in Warwick reopened over the weekend, “We had hundreds of people, families, seniors, younger people, a mix of folks so excited to be in a movie theater, appreciative of getting outside and off the sofa,” he said.
Final details of the North Attleboro reopening — such as the featured films — are still being determined. But, Malinowski said the attractions will probably include such modern classics as the original “Jurassic Park” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” at discounted prices.
Even with the staggered openings, Showcase will be ahead of most other film exhibitors in Massachusetts.
Regal Cinemas, another national chain that has theaters in Bellingham, Swansea and Taunton, won’t reopen until July 31, according to the company website. AMC Dartmouth Mall, part of yet another chain, the nation’s largest, is also closed and news reports indicate they won’t be open until the end of July at the earliest.
The Route 1 Cinema Pub in North Attleboro shows mostly second-run films at a discount while also offering patrons food and drink. A posting on its Facebook page dated June 10 said the facility’s management is anxious to reopen in Phase 3.
“We are not exactly (sure) what that will entail, but we are already spinning our wheels to ensure safety and health while visiting our establishment,” it said.
The post includes some 70 replies, mostly from patrons saying how much they miss the establishment
A message left for Cinema Pub management was not returned on Monday, but the recording for movie times had not been updated since March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.