FOXBORO — During the 1950s and ‘60s, the area could boast at least two drive-in theaters.
The Boro Drive-In on Route 1 near the Attleboro/North Attleboro town line, where Christmas Tree Shops now stands, closed in the 1970s. The Plainville Drive-In on Taunton Street stuck it out until 1983 while the novelty of watching a movie from your car was gradually surpassed by a desire for multiple screens, reclining seats and food offerings that went well beyond popcorn and soda.
Now, with conventional multiplexes shuttered by the coronavirus, one exhibitor is bringing back the drive-in experience, at least temporarily, and it’s proving to be a hit.
Showcase Cinemas said Tuesday that it has sold out tickets for what it’s calling a “Pop-up Drive-in” this Saturday evening at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place in the shadow of Gillette Stadium.
The showing of “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” will also feature pre-order concessions and curbside pickup via the Showcase Cinemas app. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Foxboro Food Pantry.
“Drive-ins are a big part of Showcase Cinemas’ 80-year history as the company was one of the first theater chains to introduce and embrace the drive-in concept throughout the 20th century,” said Mark Malinowski, the company’s vice president of global marketing. “This will be our first step towards reopening Showcase Cinemas with new health and safety protocols in the coming weeks.”
In a poll Showcase hosted on social media, Paramount Picture’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark” earned the most votes on Twitter and the second-most votes on Facebook to win the spot as the Pop-up Drive-in’s first feature presentation. It was the top grossing film of the summer of 1981.
The upcoming schedule for the Pop-up Drive-in includes: “Onward” (Friday, June 5); “Trolls World Tour” (Friday, June 12); and “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Friday, June 19).
Tickets are $20 per auto and all shows will start at sunset (approximately 8:45 p.m.).
