ATTLEBORO
When the hard times hit, they hit hard.
Donald Chartier knows that better than most.
He runs a small locksmith shop, MD Keys, at 32 North Main St. and will be closing the doors today (Tuesday) under Gov. Charlie Baker’s order to shut down nonessential businesses by noon.
It’s been tough enough keeping the business going, but lately things have gotten worse with coronavirus shuttering some of his customers, such as the school department, he said.
But that’s only the half of it.
Chartier was diagnosed with cancer at Christmas and has undergone chemo and radiation therapy that has weakened him, making it impossible for him to leave his shop to do outside work. That has cut into his cash supply.
And, of course, coronavirus attacks people in a weakened state, like him, and as a result it’s problematic for him to have people come to his shop.
He decided to start taking Social Security, which helped fill some of the income gap, but now with the shutdown of “nonessential” businesses, there’ll be another gap — and it’s bigger and it could last longer.
But he was in the shop Monday, despite it all, along with his son Matthew, 28, who helps out.
No one else was there just before noon, and that made for an unhappy atmosphere.
“If I don’t do any jobs this month, I won’t get paid next month,” Chartier said, noting that he has some great customers.
He thinks he’ll be able to pay the rent for April, but May is very questionable.
And surgery is looming sometime next month, which will knock him off his feet for a while.
Meanwhile, he sublets part of his North Main Street space to a book and clothing seller and things haven’t been good for her either, so he worries if she can pay him.
Chartier’s hard times have hit others with hard times, namely the homeless he tries to help.
He and his son have provided free coffee and food for them at his shop.
They can stop in and get a coffee and sit for a spell and then take some food that’s been donated by various organizations.
But Chartier had to shut down his cafe, considering his condition and his susceptibility to coronavirus and other contagions like the flu.
“I felt bad about that,” he said. “We’ve even had homeless people from Taunton come for coffee.”
So Tuesday will be a bleak day. No keys will be made, no clothes or books will be sold. No coffee will be dispensed.
“The whole place will be shut down,” he said.
But Chartier is a man of faith who attends Good News Bible Chapel on West Street.
“I’m a born-again Christian,” he said. “I put my faith in Jesus.”
Whatever happens, happens.“I’ll just have to deal with it,” he said.
