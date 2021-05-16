After more than a year of face coverings being as mandatory as leaving one’s house with their car keys and cell phones, many local residents literally breathed a sigh of relief at the CDC’s new relaxation of mask-wearing outdoors.
A Twitter post on Friday by Gov. Charlie Baker called these new guidelines “great news.”
Baker is expected to announce the state’s updated reopening plans on Tuesday.
Those who are fully vaccinated against COVD-19 will be able to “resume activities without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart,” according to the CDC. Individual states, however, set their own rules.
Two weeks ago, Massachusetts began to ease up on mask requirements by allowing residents to go maskless in outdoor public settings as long as they could continue to socially distance from others.
Face coverings are still required at all times in indoor public places, including stores. Store owners can still refuse entry to any customer who won’t put on a mask.
Face coverings also continue to be required at all times at events, whether held indoors or outdoors and whether held in a public space or private home, except when eating or drinking.
The mere concept that there was a recent easing of outdoor mask regulations brought a smile to many people’s faces that could, literally, be seen.
“I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” said Wendy Palanza of Mansfield, who was already enjoying “being able to breathe normally,” as she phrased it.
Palanza was joined by her friend, Ann Myers of Cranston, at LaSalette Shrine on Saturday. The two women had first met each other six months earlier at the shrine, when the mask mandate was stricter.
Now, Palanza said, “It’s nice to sit here and see someone’s entire face.”
At Capron Park, several picnickers not only enjoyed each other’s company sans masks, but the ability to breathe fresh air again. There were even two gatherings — a baby shower and bridal shower — where guests still followed precautions, but seemed to be enjoying the relaxed mask mandate as well.
Grace Dias of Attleboro was surrounded by her husband, two daughters, niece and two grandchildren in an outdoor setting without masks for the first time since the pandemic began.
Dias said that she and her family had all been vaccinated.
“It’s wonderful to be outside like this,” Dias said.
However, many indoor places, such as restaurants and liquor stores, are still requiring face masks whether wearers have been vaccinated or not.
With this in mind, Dias said, “We’re still inclined to wear (our masks) if we go shopping.”
Dias’ niece, Melanie Aguiar of Attleboro, was “definitely hopeful” about Baker’s reopening plans for the state, but, like Dias, expressed some nervousness about shopping trips.
“Hopefully, we can all trust each other that those who haven’t been vaccinated will continue to wear their masks,” Aguiar said.
Another group of friends in the park, hanging out together for the first time in months, said that while the new regulations were a relief, the new normal of social distancing was still a part of their routine.
“It’s still important to social distance with people outside your social group,” Don Montminy of Attleboro said. “But it’s a nice relief from how stressful everything seems to be.”
There was also a sense of relief for businesses, as well.
“The hardest part is policing (the mask mandate) — we don’t want to do that anymore,” John Morin, owner of Morins’ Diner, said. “It’s been hard on me and hard on the employees.”
The popular downtown restaurant still has signs on the door reading, “Must Wear A Mask Inside” and “Keep Social Distancing — Finish COVID!”
And Morin said that many of his waitstaff want to wear their masks for a “little while longer,” because of their frequent contact with customers.
Still, after over a year’s worth of restrictions and mandates, Morin was hopeful about the reopening plans.
“At this point, we’re ready,” he said.
