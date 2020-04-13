ATTLEBORO -- If good fences make good neighbors, a fence with a message of support is the most neighborly of all.
Jill Taliaferro, 44, and daughter Morgan, 13, of 228 Tiffany St., thought a thank you to essential workers would be a nice gesture during the coronavirus pandemic. So they made one -- a big one.
"We just wanted to say thank you to all those workers who are keeping everybody safe and keeping things moving," Taliaferro, a dietitian currently working from home, said. "My daughter and I were talking about something special."
That's when they thought of a neighbor's 6-foot-tall, 30-foot-long brick wall. There's a wall in front of their own home, part of an older estate on the site, but it's obscured by some plantings.
So she asked neighbor Peter Smith if it would be OK if they used his wall as a canvas. "He's got a little bit better visibility on his wall," she said. "He said by all means."
It took Taliaferro and her daughter about an hour-and-a- half, using sidewalk chalk, to write the message that says, "Thank you essential workers" and create a red heart design on the wall last week, she said, adding, "We've got nothing but time."
"The bricks helped us, giving us lines to do it in," Taliaferro said.
She sketched out the letters and her daughter, a student at Coelho Middle School, "a creative, talented girl," her mother said, colored them in.
Many of her neighbors in the Tiffany Estates subdivision behind her home are nurses, physician's assistants or nurse practitioners. The sign's for them, Taliaferro said, but also for the postal workers who come down the street.
Some neighbors and friends commented on the sign after an image was posted on Facebook. "We've gotten some nice feedback," she said.
However, after Monday's wind and rain, she said she and her daughter may have to refresh the artwork.
