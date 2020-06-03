Six of the 10 towns in The Sun Chronicle circulation area -- including the three biggest, Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield -- reported no new coronavirus cases Wednesday, which is the first time that's happened since the pandemic began.
All told, there were no new deaths and just 14 new cases, with all 10 towns reporting either through town or state agencies.
However, the new case total does not mean all of them occurred on the preceding day because three of the towns, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk, have not reported for several days to a week. So the actual number is likely lower for the day.
Those towns alone accounted for 12 of the 14 new cases.
Foxboro, which reports daily, had the other two.
During the height of the pandemic, the last week of April and the first week of May, there were from 60 to 90 new cases reported locally almost every day.
The Sun Chronicle did not get an accurate number of deaths for that period because some towns did not report deaths at that time.
So far this week there have been three new deaths and an average of a nine new cases a day.
The area’s death total now stands at 121, with 1,729 cases.
Statewide there were 68 confirmed new deaths reported on Wednesday for a total of 7,012 confirmed coronavirus deaths and a total of 7,153 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths.
There were 425 confirmed new cases on Wednesday for a total of 97,964 confirmed cases and a total of 101,592 confirmed and probable cases.
Meanwhile, out of the 442 nursing homes reporting case numbers to the state’s Department of Public Health, 246, or 54 percent, reported more than 30 cases.
And out of the 68 confirmed deaths reported Wednesday, 65, or 95 percent, occurred in nursing homes.
Out of the 429 confirmed and probable new cases reported on Wednesday, 177, or 41 percent, were in nursing homes.
At the height of the pandemic an average of 167 deaths were reported daily statewide.
So far this week, that number is down to 61 per day.
At the same time there was an average of 2,425 new cases reported daily.
So far this week, that number is down to 416 a day.
The numbers of patients in the hospital with coronavirus went up by 27 to 1,684 on Wednesday while the number of those in intensive care units fell by one to 393, a new low.
Meanwhile number of patients on ventilators has decreased by 26 since Monday, falling from 289 to 263.
