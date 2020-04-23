Another corrections officer at the Dartmouth jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, the sixth staff member in two months, the Bristol County Sheriff’s office said Thursday.
The corrections officer left work after becoming ill in the early morning hours Sunday. The officer was working a third-shift assignment in a control room at the Dartmouth House of Corrections, according to the sheriff’’s office.
No inmates in any of the facilities have contracted the highly-contagious virus, the office stated.
In the latest case, the corrections officer received a COVID-19 test later on Sunday and was notified of the result the following day.
“There have been almost 2,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Bristol County overall,” Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said in a statement. “We feel very fortunate that every staff member who has tested positive at the sheriff’s office has either made a full recovery and returned to duty or is feeling okay and expected back soon.”
A nurse, K9 officer and a corrections officer have fully recovered and returned to duty. A mental health professional and two corrections officers, including this most recent one, are expected to make full recoveries and return to duty soon, the sheriff said.
Eight symptomatic prisoners have been tested but their results were negative.
Hodgson said over the past month he has instituted health protocols at the facilities to protect inmates and staff from the virus.
Advocates for inmates say jails and prisons are unsafe because inmates cannot practice social distancing measure advocated by health professionals.
