The coronavirus vaccination rate for the 10-community Sun Chronicle area held steady for the week ending Oct. 7.
All told, the numbers were just about the same as the week ending Sept. 30.
Another 553 residents out the population of 198,294 became fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 123,595, or 62.33 percent.
The increase of 553 was a 0.28 percent increase, the same as last week when the increase was 546.
That number is corrected from 533 which was reported last week.
But number of those with immunity to the disease is higher if the 18,541 in the area who contracted the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and survived, is added to the total, bringing it to 142,136, which equals 71.68 percent.
That percentage is likely a little lower in reality because some of those who contracted the disease may have been previously vaccinated.
Wrentham has the highest percentage of its residents vaccinated at 74.34 percent.
Rehoboth has the lowest percentage of residents vaccinated at 51.38 percent.
North Attleboro came in at 62.26 percent of residents vaccinated while Attleboro comes in at 58.96 percent.
The age group with the highest percentage of vaccination includes those from 65 to 74 years old at 86.44 percent.
The second highest are those who are 75 and up at 84.42 percent.
Those from 12 to 15 have the lowest percentage of vaccinations at 59.59 percent.
The age group with the second lowest percentage are those from 20-29, at 60.82 percent.
Statewide, the percentage of those fully vaccinated is 66.82 percent — or 4,653,822 out of the 6,964,383 residents of the state — as of Oct. 7.
In the week ending Oct. 7, another 28,833 residents became fully vaccinated which equals a 0.41 percent increase.
If the 748,541 residents who have contracted coronavirus and survived are added to the total of the vaccinated, the number of those with immunity is 5,402,363 — or 77.57 percent.
Again, that percentage is likely a little high because some of those previously vaccinated were likely among those who caught the disease despite their vaccinations.
The Sun Chronicle covers Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
