NORTH ATTLEBORO — The walls and carpet of the Showcase Cinema De Lux still had the aroma of popcorn, but the concession stand was closed. Still, there were movies — finally.
The cinemas in North Attleboro, along with Showcase’s theaters at Patriot Place in Foxboro, reopened Friday night for the first time since the state ordered them shut March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Only a trickle of patrons came through the doors for the first night of movies, though.
Two of those patrons were Janie Hillman, 17, and her mother Jackie Hillman of Attleboro.
Janie Hillman, who previously would patronize the cinema three times a month, said the last movie she saw before the COVID-19 shutdown was “Birds of Prey.”
“I loved going to the movies so much before the quarantine,” Janie Hillman said.
The Hillmans planned on seeing “The New Mutants” that evening.
“It’s just having two hours to focus on the movie, nothing else — just time out from the world,” Janie Hillman said.
The theater has taken many steps to ensure the safety of the moviegoers and employees, managing director Alison Machado said.
Among those precautions are reserved seating, which customers can access online when purchasing their tickets or if they buy them in person.
Machado also said the cinema has air-purification systems in its HVAC network, and the doors of the auditoriums will remain open so air can keep circulating.
There are also employees with cleaning carts who keep a close eye on the building’s various touch points, such as the door handles, credit card machines and concession stand countertops, which are cleaned thoroughly every hour.
This sanitizing protocol extends to the seats, cup holders and guardrails in the movie auditoriums as well.
Per Gov. Charlie Baker’s mandate, the concession stand will be closed until the state moves into its next phase of reopening.
The mandate also applies to the theater’s candy vending machines and fountain drinks. None of the patrons will be allowed to bring any food from home.
Macado was emphatic about maintaining the moviegoers’ safety, as well as that of her employees.
“I want my employees to be safe; I want the patrons to be safe,” she said. “I want (the patrons) to come into the movies and not have to worry about what will happen to them.”
But even with the necessary actions being taken to ensure everyone’s safety, the low number of patrons on Friday had Machado wondering if patrons felt safe coming to the movies yet.
Still, she surmised, “It’s the first day. We’ve been closed six months. It’s going to take a while.”
