The snow had just started late Monday morning when postponements and municipal building closures were announced due to the ominous forecast of a powerful nor’easter expected to hit the area.
In addition, the second phase of Massachusetts' coronavirus vaccine rollout Monday was disrupted by schedule changes and at least one vaccination location shutdown.
Mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park are open, but with some changes, according to CIC Health, which is operating both sites.
The Gillette Stadium site opened, but anyone with an appointment scheduled after 3 p.m. will receive an email to reschedule for later this week.
Waste Management, which collects the trash in most area towns, announced they stopped pickups at noon and that collection would be delayed a day for the rest of the week.
Seekonk Library announced it closed at noon as well as the Mansfield Library and Mansfield town hall. North Attleboro's town hall also closed at noon.
Area police departments warned that parking bans will be enforced. Police were also asking residents to not call 911 in the event of a power failure in order to keep emergency lines open.
Area fire departments are asking residents to shovel three feet around hydrants near their homes, a step they say will save precious time in the event of a fire.
Depending on a shifting snow line, up to a foot of snow is possible into Tuesday when rain is predicted for the morning before turning to sleet and snow.
The storm will also affect train service. Keolis Commuter and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced commuter train service will continue to operate on a winter schedule Monday and Tuesday.
Passengers were warned to leave extra time to get to stations, use caution on platforms and when boarding trains and stay connected for service updates at www.MBTA.com/winter.
Keolis and the MBTA advised the public to only travel if essential Monday and Tuesday due to the storm.
“In collaboration with the MBTA, we are monitoring the storm and have crews deployed across the network to help minimize its impact on service and ensure passengers who need to travel have Commuter Rail as an alternative to driving,” David Scorey, Keolis CEO and general manager, said in a statement.
“We have activated our emergency operations center to coordinate the deployment of resources and quickly address any issues should they arise,” Scorey said.
The Baker-Polito Administration has directed non-emergency state employees to not report to their workplaces Monday and is urging residents to stay off roadways and to use public transportation when possible.
MBTA and Keolis personnel will be deployed across commuter rail stations to clear snow, apply sand and salt to passenger areas, as well as to respond to incidents that occur during the storm, such as downed trees.
MBTA and Keolis crews will be at key facilities and infrastructure to help ensure normal operations. Switch heaters and snow jets will be activated in critical areas to ensure normal flow of train traffic.
Recent forecasts from the National Weather Service anticipate a range of snow totals impacting the region where the commuter rail operates.
Because of the storm, the Fenway Park vaccination site opened an hour early, and people with morning appointments were asked to show up an hour early. People with afternoon appointments were asked show up in the morning.
The Reggie Lewis Center in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, which was supposed to open Monday as a mass vaccination site for residents age 75 and over, will not open because of the storm, the Boston Public Health Commission announced.
Appointments that were scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for Feb. 8, the agency said in a tweet.
“In case of closures due to winter weather, vaccination locations will reach out to individuals with appointments to reschedule,” the state said in a statement. “If you cannot safely get to your appointment, you can reschedule."
In Rhode Island, all state-operated COVID-19 testing sites were closed on Monday, the state Department of Health said.
Also, regional vaccination clinics in Bristol, Providence, and East Greenwich will not open as scheduled.
People who had appointments for Monday at any one of these three locations will be contacted directly about rescheduling. Most of the appointments were for first responders and health care providers, with some limited vaccinations for people 75 and older at Bristol and East Greenwich.
