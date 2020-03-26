The state’s decision to extend Massachusetts students’ enforced “holiday” may not have come as a total surprise, but it’s not a welcome one, either.
“It is alarming,” Stephen Withers, chairman of the Attleboro School Committee, says. “I’m a working parent myself and I know the disruption it causes in everyone’s lives.”
But he, like other area school officials, says educators will do their best in the coming weeks to make sure students do not fall behind.
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday ordered schools and non-emergency child care programs in Massachusetts to remain closed through early May as the state works to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the illness COVID-19.
Baker had earlier ordered schools to close through April 6, but said the extended closure until May 4 will let them provide students opportunities for remote learning while protecting their health.
Some area school systems are being forced to modify their plans in light of the governor’s new schedule.
Karina Sallaway, spokesperson for the Norton Public Schools, said Thursday that Superintendent Joseph Baeta “is reviewing recommendations that were communicated today by the Commissioner of Education for going forward and will provide specifics early next week.”
The Mansfield Public Schools’ internet home page contains a notice of the school closure being extended and includes a link to a coronavirus resource page. It includes instructions for students picking up Chromebooks provided by the district this week to keep up with instruction.
The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District has posted a link to an updated page with coronavirus information. North Attleboro’s school department home page includes a similar statement, plus links to more information about the district’s response.
The links include a letter from Superintendent Scott Holcomb, stating: “We are working closely with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and we anticipate specific guidance around student learning expectations to be issued soon.... In the interim, we will re-examine the student enrichment opportunities that we have offered.”
The King Philip Regional School District, which includes the towns of Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk, issued a statement saying that “students will continue remote learning activities with the guidance of their teachers and school leaders. Teachers will also continue to reach out to students and families on a regular basis.”
Paul Zinni, KP’s superintendent, said in an email that the district “is continuing the measures that have already been put in place and we are currently re-evaluating any changes or alterations that may need to be made in light of the governor’s announcement yesterday afternoon. We will be announcing any changes to the current plan to parents and families next week.”
Tim Sullivan, president of Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, said online learning has been going on since last week.
“We never planned on doing it eight weeks at a time, but our teachers are amazingly good,” he said, adding the school had ensured that all students had the resources they needed and “100 percent of them are getting content every day.”
But, he added, they are missing out on important traditions. A senior religious retreat was canceled and “they are worried about prom. Significant milestones for seniors are at risk,” Sullivan said.
Withers, the Attleboro schools chairman, has heard from parents who are thankful for the district’s efforts in distance learning, including making Chromebooks available to those who need them. But, he said, “they are concerned with students not being in the classroom for so long.”
“Teachers have been reaching out to students. Some have set up Zoom meetings, Google classrooms or Facebook pages,” he said, adding “the administration is figuring out the best way to give instruction.”
