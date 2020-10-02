As of Monday, shoppers may be able to finally try on that fall sweater in a dressing room at Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro or enjoy popcorn and a soda with their movie ticket.
But don’t try any of those things at sites in Attleboro, Plainville or Wrentham.
They are among the 23 cities and towns now in the “high-risk” category after their infection rate reached eight or more cases per 100,000 residents and won’t be allowed to take part in the latest part of the state’s efforts to reopen for business.
Communities considered by the state to be at lower-risk for the coronavirus will be able to move to Step 2 of Phase III of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, the governor announced earlier this week.
But even in those communities — which include the balance of the towns covered by The Sun Chronicle — some institutions are taking a wait-and-see attitude.
Last month, the state put together a map showing the risk level for each city and town, which is updated weekly by the state Department of Public Health. As of Friday, Attleboro was in the red zone as a high-risk community and the other two were listed as ineligible to take part in Step 2 as well.
Among the changes that go into effect in lower-risk communities on Monday:
— Indoor performance venues can have 50% capacity, with a maximum of 250 people
— Outdoor performance venue capacity increases to 50%, with a maximum of 250 people
— Indoor and outdoor recreation businesses like arcades, trampoline parks, roller rinks and laser tag can reopen at 50% capacity
— Retail stores can reopen fitting rooms
— Gyms, museums, libraries, and driving and flight schools can increase capacity to 50%
— Outdoor gatherings at event venues and other public settings will have a limit of 50 people in Step 1 communities and 100 people in Step 2 communities. (The limit on indoor gatherings remains at 25 people for all communities.)
The news is a boon for Altitude Trampoline Park in North Attleboro, where General Manager Victor Rodriguez says he’s been averaging dozens of calls every week since the two-year old facility had to abruptly shut down in March under Baker’s emergency orders.
“So many people want their kids to get out and use up that extra energy,” he said.
The 30,000-square-foot indoor play arena — which includes trampolines, a dodgeball arena and foam pit — can accommodate up to 240 guests at peak capacity.
But, Rodriguez said, the park won’t be aiming at exactly half that capacity when it reopens on Monday. “We’ll be at less than that,” he said, noting that rules on masks and social distancing will be enforced.
He said about a third of the staff has indicated they are available to return.
“We’ve cleaned the place and it looks fantastic,” he said. “We appreciate the community standing by us.”
Showcase Cinemas, at locations in North Attleboro and Patriot Place in Foxboro, marks the return of theater concessions with “Free Popcorn Day” on Monday, offering one free small popcorn to anyone who visits one of Showcase Cinemas’ open locations. Baker announced that movie theaters could resume food and beverage service effective Monday.
“Enjoying freshly popped popcorn is a huge part of the moviegoing experience, and something we know our guests look forward to when they come to the movies,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing at Showcase.”
But not every business that could expand is jumping aboard the reopening train.
Lakeview Pavillion in Foxboro, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 2014, could, in theory now host outdoor wedding receptions of up to 100 guests, up from just 50 in Phase 1.
But the new rules are, in fact, not much help.
Patty McCarthy-Serpis, manager at the lakeside venue, notes it doesn’t have a tented facility to accommodate outdoor gatherings of that size so it is still limited to the 25-person limit.
“It’s not really impacting us,” she said. “We are hopeful that restrictions will be eased more,” she added, but noted “We haven’t had a wedding since March 15.”
And while gyms can now expand to 50 percent capacity, Mansfield’s CrossFit First Down plans to keep its classes small, as they have been since the site reopened for outdoor workouts in June. (Indoor classes resumed in July.)
Owner Corey Willis said the original reopening guidlines limited the classes to just 10 people and while they could now expand to up to 15, “we are going to stay the same” for safety’s sake.
It’s not that the interest isn’t there. “More people been reaching out, Willis said. “People are really worried about their health and want to give Crossfit a try.”
A number of area public libraries have reopened since the summer, with limited contacts between staff and patrons, a restricted number of events and reduced hours.
Under the state’s new guidelines at least some of them could increase that capacity
Manuel Leite, director of Foxboro’s Boyden Library, said the fellow library officials he’s spoken to are not rushing to do so. “I don’t know anyone who’s going right to 50 percent,” he said.
In Foxboro, any change in the rules, currently calling for 20 percent capacity, would have to be OK’d by the library trustees. And Boyden has not been close to its capacity in any case.
In addition, Leite’s being cautious because there are surrounding communities in the unsafe zone.
Safety of staff and library users is his top priority. However, everyone who has come into the library has been compliant about keeping social distancing and wearing masks.
“We have not had any incidents, which is good.”
