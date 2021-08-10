FOXBORO — Planning to go to a New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium this season? Then you can leave your cash at home, and you’re urged to bring a mask if you’re not fully vaccinated.
The team kicks off its preseason Thursday at home against the Washington Football Team.
The stadium is allowed to be at full capacity during games for the first time since the 2019 postseason.
It has implemented many changes due to the pandemic and upgraded several fan areas, including the south end zone concourse with concessions, a pro shop and an expanded video board.
It is also now a completely cashless stadium. Only contact-less payment options, including debit and credit cards, will be accepted within the stadium. Event attendees will be able to use one of the new Cash-to-Card kiosks to convert cash to Visa prepaid cards, which will be valid anywhere Visa is accepted.
Also, all tickets to stadium events will be mobile tickets. Fans can use these tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available in Apple’s App Store and Google Play.
Under the guidance from the CDC and the state, face coverings are not mandatory, but it’s highly recommended that you wear a mask if you aren’t fully vaccinated.
Although negative tests and vaccinations will not be required for stadium entry, all ticket holders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event.
Also, the stadium has stationed additional hand sanitizing stations throughout, touch-less toilets and sinks in restrooms, and has implemented protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease control.
For more information on the changes, visit www.gillettestadium.com.
