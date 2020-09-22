NORTON -- A Nourse Elementary School student who played on opening day of Norton Youth Soccer last weekend has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a quarantining of some students and staff, officials said Tuesday.
The student had not attended school since last Thursday and school officials learned the child tested positive on Sunday when informed by league officials, School Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
School started last Wednesday in hybrid mode.
The student will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days and players on two soccer teams whom he had close contact with will not be able to return to school until they have been tested and quarantined for 14 days, Baeta said.
Some of the players attend the Solmonese Elementary School, according to the superintendent.
The families of all involved have been contacted. Students and staff at the Nourse and Solmonese who were in close contact with the child who tested positive will be learning and teaching remotely until they return to school on Oct. 5, Baeta said.
According to COVID-19 protocols the school department established, areas of the Nourse School that the student used were closed off so they could be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
"We will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff," the school department said in a statement.
Baeta said the steps were being taken in an “overabundance of caution.”
A message sent by the The Sun Chronicle to Norton Youth Soccer Tuesday afternoon was not immediately answered.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the regular seasonal influenza and include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Some have reported additional symptoms, such as a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, muscle or body aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and headache, fatigue, and runny nose when in combination with other symptoms.
The school recommends that individuals who need medical care should call their doctor to report their illness prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician's office or hospital.
Parents of students or staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact a school nurse, local health authorities or the state Department of Health.
School officials say they are closely monitoring the situation and will issue updates as more is learned.
Log In
