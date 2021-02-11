ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus has canned the annual Soup for HEAT fundraiser.
Usually held in early March at the Larson Senior Center, it raises money for fuel assistance to people who fall between the cracks of other programs.
The non-profit HEAT Inc. which sponsors the event, sent out an email announcing the cancellation on Wednesday.
“I just wanted to inform you that our Soup for HEAT fundraiser has been cancelled for this year,” spokeswoman Alison Wood said. “We are disappointed that we cannot raise funds for heat assistance through this event.”
The event features three or four kinds of soup along with bread and a beverage, and usually attracts between 100 and 120 people. It had to be cancelled because there was no way for participants to safely socially distance themselves, Wood said.
Typically HEAT Inc. helps as many as 20 people a year with fuel assistance.
While no soup will be sold or consumed for the cause, a local business, City Spirits in Attleboro, will be trying to make up some of the losses with a campaign called “Wine for a Cause.”
“During the month of February, City Spirits will donate 100 percent of their profits from the purchase of Shannon Ridge Chardonnay and Shannon Ridge ‘Lake County’ Cabernet Sauvignon to HEAT, Inc.,” Wood said. “We would appreciate if you could help spread the word and buy some wine.”
Last month the Attleboro Arts Museum announced its annual flower show, also held in March, was cancelled because it could not be done safely with coronavirus still prevalent.
Soup for HEAT and the flower show both attract big crowds and are important fundraisers for each organization.
Wood said anyone who wishes to make a cash contribution can write a check payable to HEAT Inc. and mail it to City of Attleboro, 77 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703 Attn: Alison Wood.
