FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots have been to their share of Super Bowls, but on Friday, Gillette Stadium will be hosting its first “Soup-R Bowl” -- with volunteers packing 1,000 vehicles with meals for local families and veterans for Mother's Day.
Recipients can pick up a special tailgate package containing soup, crackers, salad fixings, eggs, cheese, assorted frozen vegetables, fruit and more without ever leaving their cars from 2 to 5 p.m. at the stadium, home of the New England Patriots.
Volunteers will load each vehicle curbside, ensuring families in need can receive food safely.
Local families and veterans that are interested in receiving food must sign up in advance by visiting www.patriots.com/community/soup-r-bowl.
According to an announcement from the stadium organization, the Soup-R Bowl is made possible by the support of Blount Foods, the Greater Boston Food Bank, Ocean State Job Lot, Penske Truck, Sysco and Westminster Crackers. All aspects of this operation will be compliant with the Center for Disease Control’s policies and will emphasize social distancing.
The Soup-R Bowl is an extension of the Food4Vets program, created by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and operated with the support of the New England Patriots and Revolution, which, for the past several weeks have been providing veterans, military families and veteran service organizations with food packages that contain non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days.
The food packages have been available for pick up at six different locations statewide, including Gillette Stadium. Meals have also been delivered to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations all across New England. Since the program’s inception, more than 1.7 million meals have been assembled and distributed to veterans in need.
To learn more about the program, visit www.massmilitarysupportfoundation.org.
