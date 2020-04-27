ATTLEBORO — A robbery at the Stop & Shop in South Attleboro over the weekend may be related to a similar incident in Pawtucket, police said Monday.
Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said the masked robber at the Stop & Shop Saturday “is very similar and had a similar M.O.” to the one who robbed a Stop & Shop on Cottage Street in Pawtucket on April 19.
Each robber was described as being white and wearing a surgical mask, gloves and a camouflage baseball cap, and they had a similar appearance and build, Cook said.
In the South Attleboro robbery, the man entered the store about 2:20 p.m. and passed a note to the clerk behind the customer service counter.
The note directed the clerk to put cash in a paper bag. The robber fled the store and is believed to have left in a car, Cook said.
The robber did not attract the attention of any customers because most people are wearing masks due to the coronavirus crisis, the detective said.
“The guy blended in with everyone else,” he said.
Police said the suspect may be in his 40s, about 5-foot, 4-inches tall, with a thin build. They have released surveillance images of both robbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.