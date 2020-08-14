The SouthCoast Community Foundation has given 34 area nonprofit organizations a total of $1.26 million in partnership with the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Recipients in the local area include the Attleboro Interfaith Area Collaborative, Hockomock Area YMCA, Bristol Community College Foundation, Hebron Food Pantry and the Kennedy-Donovan Center.
Grants ranging from $5,000 to $79,000 were distributed.
The Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund lends financial support across the state to those most impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis. It focuses on essential frontline workers and vulnerable populations including the homeless, immigrant populations, people with disabilities and those facing food insecurity.
Since it was launched in March, the fund has raised over $5.5 million from corporate donors and individuals and granted over $4.7 million to 82 nonprofits.
The fund works in concert with regional community foundations and nonprofit leaders who partner with local leaders. For more information, visit MACovid19ReliefFund.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.