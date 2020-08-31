Space constraints are preventing the Attleboro’s popular after-school program from expanding its hours to meet the heightened need for childcare during remote learning.
Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday signed an executive order to allow school-age childcare programs the flexibility to operate during regular school hours, but Kim Laramee said Attleboro’s Before and After Childcare Unified Services is limited in what it can provide because it operates in school buildings.
“You don’t want a cohort of kids technically not in school inside the building,” the ABACUS coordinator said. “It’s put a damper on what we can offer.”
Laramee said other childcare centers have the benefit in this situation of owning their own space. But if ABACUS wants to look elsewhere to expand into a full-day program, they would also have to consider the time and expense of building inspections and added insurance.
She said it is something she may consider moving forward, but first she is focused on getting the before- and after-school program up and running successfully with new coronavirus protocols in place. Registration for the program opens Tuesday.
“I really feel for the families,” she said. “I’m talking to some people and they’re just not sure what they’re going to do, and school starts in two weeks.”
Other programs are hustling to try and accommodate changing school schedules.
Mansfield Children’s Center will replace a morning preschool program with a full-day program for school-age children. Learning will still take place independently, but the center has the resources to supplement science and art lessons that may be lost in virtual education, assistant director Ashley Fallon said.
Their school-age program is full but a wait list is available.
Attleboro YMCA will dedicate its Pleasant Street branch to a full-day program that will split school-age children into small groups of 10 based on their hybrid school schedule and grade levels. Enrollment is open and will cap at 175 children per day.
“We’re recognizing that this isn’t a short-term emergency like we were presented with in the spring,” Meghan Hamilton, the Y’s communications specialist, said. “It’s a long-term issue and we’re trying to accommodate parents and families to help out with it.”
The Hockomock YMCA will utilize 11 different locations including schools, branch locations in Foxboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Franklin, and community-based organizations to host both after-school and full-day programs. Enrollment is open and 1,000 spots for full-day care are available across the several towns Hockomock Y serves.
