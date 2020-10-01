ATTLEBORO — St. John the Evangelist Church has rescheduled its First Communion rites after a student at the parish school tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
A letter from Meg Keenan, director of religious education at the parish, sent to St. John’s parents on Friday, said that the celebrations — scheduled for last weekend — would be postponed to Oct. 24 and 25.
The Sun Chronicle reported on Friday that a member of the St. John’s community had tested positive, as had a student at Attleboro High School.
At the time, information provided by the Fall River Diocese, which runs St. John the Evangelist, did not make it clear if a teacher or student was infected at that school.
The Sun Chronicle requested more information from the diocese, but no new details were provided other than to say the individual would “return to class” when it was safe to do so.
“This school member is now self-quarantining and will return to school only when it is determined safe to do so according to DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” the letter said.
However, The Sun Chronicle also received a copy of a note sent to parents of third-graders at St John’s informing them that “a member of your child’s grade has tested positive for COVID-19 and that your child is considered a close contact” according to federal health guidelines.
The letter, which was not dated, said the child tested positive on Wednesday of last week and instructed parents to pick up their children from school immediately. It added that close contacts should be tested and isolate while waiting for the results, but should self-quarantine for a minimum of two weeks after contact in any case.
The letter went out over the signatures of Principal Kellie Kickham and the school nurse.
The school said it would need documentation of test results before a student could return to school.
The letter also urges parents to contact their family health care provider.
The letter included a list of symptoms for parents or guardians to monitor at home and listed area testing centers, including CVS and Walgreens pharmacies as well as Urgent Care centers in Plainville and North Attleboro.
Sandi M. Duxbury, vice president of marketing and enrollment for the Catholic Schools Alliance of the Diocese of Fall River, confirmed the authenticity of the letter and said there had only been the one COVID-19 case at St. John’s and indicated that no students or staff tested positive among the close contacts.
